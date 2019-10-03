Gang of impersonators busted, five held

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 3 (PTI) An interstate gang of impersonators who used to appear for the Uttar Pradesh SSSC examinations was busted with the arrest of five people, police claimed here on Thursday. According to SP (City) Satpal Ankit, acting on a tip-off, they arrested five men belonging to the gang who had been involved in the activity for several years. The arrested persons were identified as Amit Kumar, Harender, Rishabh, Visheshank and Mukesh Kumar. Police said they recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, admit cards and other documents from them. The gang charged Rs 8 lakh to 10 lakh from students for taking the examinations. It came to light when Mukesh Kumar came to take the exam as one Rishabh and his identity did not match with the record. Mukesh had confessed to the crime, police said. PTI CORR TRN2 RDKRDKRDK