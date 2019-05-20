Gang of six robbers arrested, five pistols recovered

Ghaziabad, May 20 (PTI) A gang of six robbers was nabbed here on Monday, officials said. Five pistols with 18 cartridges, stolen gold ornaments and mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, they added. The gang leader is one Mintoo Tyagi, a bachelors in Technology graduate, officials said. The police was investigating a robbery case in which a doctor was robbed at gun point in his clinic on May 14, City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said. Based on clues, the police nabbed the six thieves, he said. The arrests were made by Sihani Gate Police near an eatery on Bhatta Number 5 Road. During interrogation, Tyagi confessed to the crime, he said. Tyagi belongs to an affluent family and completed his degree from a reputed institute here, Kumar said. A gold chain, ring and mobile phone which were stolen from the doctor were also recovered, the SP said. PTI CORR INDIND