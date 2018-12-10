Gang of thieves busted in Delhi, four arrested

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of four persons from Dwarka.The accused persons, identified as Pramod (27), Mukesh Verma (24), Rahul (20) and Kamal (20), were arrested on Friday, police said.Following a tip off, they were caught red handed at around 9:15 pm from Uttam Nagar's Chhath Puja Park, where they had assembled to steal a vehicle, they said.The accused persons have confessed to their involvement in around a dozen cases of auto lifting and snatchings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.During interrogation, police learnt that Pramod was the gang leader and he had met Mukesh in jail. After coming out, they again started stealing motorcycles, he said.Later, they roped in Rahul and Kamal, enticing them with money and a lavish lifestyle, he said.The gang led a luxurious life, splurging on liquor and branded clothes, he added.Rahul and Kamal allegedly carried out the snatchings on stolen motorcycles and the earnings were divided among the four, Alphonse said. PTI AMP DIVDIVDIV