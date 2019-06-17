Gang posing as BSES officials to extort money busted in Delhi, one arrested

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Police and the BSES have busted a gang whose members allegedly tried to extort money from a consumer in Greater Kailash area here by posing as enforcement officials of the power supply agency, a spokesperson of the discom said Monday.One of the gang members, identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Budh Vihar, was arrested last week. Two other gang members are absconding, he said.The gang was trying to extort Rs 30,000 from a resident of affluent Greater Kailash area and almost succeed in doing so by posing as BSES enforcement officials, he added.The gang members had approached a Greater Kailash II resident and owner of an under construction house in the area's S Block, the spokesperson said."They almost managed to convince the resident that he was misusing the electricity connection and would have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,25,000. When the consumer was seemingly convinced, the gang offered to settle the matter for an amount for Rs 30,000," he said.The man was called to the Andrews Ganj bus stop, which is close to the BSES' enforcement office. Suspecting fraud, he contacted his business partner and subsequently informed the discom, which clarified that these people were "imposters".A team of senior BSES officials, with the help of the consumer, set up a trap. As had been decided earlier, the consumer met the gang members and paid Rs 30,000.Kumar was nabbed by the BSES officials and the police personnel, he said, adding that his two accomplices, who were on a motorcycle, managed to flee.An FIR has been registered at the Defence Colony police station in this connection, the spokesperson said.Efforts are being made by the police to nab the two absconding gang members, whose identities have been established, he said.The BSES has intensified the crackdown against "impostors". In the last three to four years, over 30 such "impostors" have been apprehended and most of them arrested, he said. PTI VIT DIVDIV