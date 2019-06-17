Gang rape victim commits suicide in UP over police inaction

Badaun (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A 24-year-old gang rapevictim allegedly committed suicide in a village under Dataganjpolice station in the district blaming police for not registering her complaint, officials said Monday. SHO of Dataganj police station Amrit Lal has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, they said. SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said since the woman was reportedly raped in Secunderabad in Telangana, the case could not be lodged here.But the woman insisted that the case be lodged inDataganj police station as she lived in that area andallegedly hanged herself, leaving behind a suicide note blaming the police for not entertaining her demand, he said. Tripathi said the woman was advised by the local policeto file a complaint in Secunderabad as the crime was committed there.In her suicide note, the woman stated that she was married two years ago, but was living with her parents as her health deteriorated. Last month, she met a relative at abus stand here who along with two others forcibly took her toSecunderabad, where she was confined to a house and raped,police added. PTI CORR SMI SRY