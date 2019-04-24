Gang that targeted IT offices in Noida busted, 3 held

Noida (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) With the arrest of three persons, Noida police Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang that stole laptop computers and other electronic items from IT companies and sold them off in open markets in Delhi.During the day, the gang members would operate Ola cabs and by night target IT offices, especially those in isolated areas, a senior police officer said, adding the trio had recently struck at two firms during the intervening nights of April 15 and 16, and April 21 and 22."Their arrest has led to a recovery of 25 laptops of various brands, six stolen mobile phones, a sedan vehicle used by them for crime and equipment used by them for breaking into offices," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna.He said Mohd Sarfaraz, Satish Lal and Vineet Dayal were arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station and more suspects linked to them have been identified and will be nabbed soon."The accused were tracked down on basis of a tip-off by informers, and extensive use of scientific technology including tracing the finger prints of the suspects from crime spots," Krishna told reporters.On the modus operandi of the gang, he said, "Two of the three would break into the offices barefoot and stay inside the entire night and sneak out early in the morning with laptops, video projectors and other electronic items in their Ola cab, driven by their third partner."Three illegal firearms along with some ammunition were also recovered from the trio, the SSP said, adding their vehicle was formally attached with the app-based cab aggregator service.The accused, who have multiple cases of trespassing, theft and related offences against them at various police stations in Noida and Delhi, would sell off the stolen electronics at Nehru Place in the national capital, he said.The officer said a fresh case has been registered against the trio and legal proceedings were under way. PTI KIS ABHABH