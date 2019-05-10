Gang who stole 500 two-wheelers in NCR busted Ghaziabad '

Ghaziabad, May 10 (PTI) The Indirapuram Police has arrested an auto lifter from Vaishali, who was part of a gang who stole more than 500 two-wheelers in the national capital region, officials said on Friday.Mohammad Shahid from Meerut was arrested on Thursday. He told the police that the gang would sell the stolen bikes at Sotiganj market in Meerut city.City superintendent of police Shlok Kumar said that the hunt for the other members of the gang is on. PTI CORR RHL