Gangarampur Municipality chief's trust vote to be held on Aug 5: HC

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Monday set aside a meeting for holding a trust vote of the chairman of the Trinamool Congress-held Gangarampur Municipality on Tuesday and directed that it will be held on August 5 as per an earlier notice given by some councillors.Justice Samapti Chattopadhyay directed the vote of confidence in municipality chairman Prasanta Mitra to be held on August 5, as per the July 16 notice.The court set aside another meeting scheduled for Tuesday on a notice given on July 19 by three councillors expressing no confidence in the chairman of the municipality in Dakshin Dinajpur district.Justice Chattopadhyay directed the superintendent of police of the district to ensure police protection to all the 18 councillors so that the August 5 confidence motion is held peacefully and as per the law.The SP was also directed to ensure that the councillors reach the venue of the meeting at the appointed time safely.Chairman Prasanta Mitra has been recently sacked by Trinamool Congress district president Arpita Ghosh for alleged anti-party activities.Mitra is the brother of former TMC district president Biplab Mitra, who was sacked by party supremo Mamata Banerjee following Ghosh's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP. PTI AMR NN IJT