Ganga's faecal coliform level 3-12 times permissible limit in most inter-state boundaries: CPCB

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Ganga river's faecal coliform level is found 3 to 12 times higher than the permissible level at most inter-state boundaries, according to the data released by the apex pollution watchdog.Faecal coliform (FC) bacteria, such as E.coli, are found in excreta that contaminates water through untreated sewerage. The higher the level the higher the presence of disease-causing pathogen in water.The permissible limit for FC is 2,500 MPN (most probable number) /100 ml, while the desirable level is 500 MPN/100 ml.The highest faecal coliform (FC) in the Ganges was found at Khagra in Berhampore in West Bengal at 30,000 MPN/ml which is 12 times the permissible limit and 60 times than the desired limit.The Central Pollution Control Board released data of water quality of Ganga at nine inter-state boundaries passing through states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.The data of FC at two boundaries in Jharkhand was not given.The CPCB data showed the faecal coliform within the permissible level at only two boundaries Sultanpur in Uttarakhand and Bijnor in UP.According to the data, the other factors like pH, BOD, dissolved oxygen and conductivity was found to be within desired limit.The CPCB released the data on the direction of the National Green Tribunal which directed it to release data on water quality of the Ganga river at boundaries of the said states on its website. PTI UZM ABHABH