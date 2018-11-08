Gangotri shrine closed for devotees

Uttarkashi, Nov 8 (PTI) The sacred portals of Gangotri in the Himalayas were closed for devotees Thursday for the winter season.The gates of the famous Himalayan temple were closed at 12.30 pm on the auspicious occasion of Annakoot festival, Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal said. After the closure ceremony during which special prayers were offered by, apalanquin decorated with flowers carrying the idol of Goddess Ganga left for Mukhba where she will be worshipped during winter, he said.Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat, Mandir Samiti officials and District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan were present as the temple gates were closed, Semwal said.Gangotri is closed annually for the winters when it remains snowbound. PTI Corr ALM DVDV