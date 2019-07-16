Gangs of fraudsters busted, 10 held in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad 16 July (PTI) Two gangs of fraudsters were busted with the arrest of 10 persons here, police said Tuesday. They allegedly duped people after obtaining their insurance policy numbers, they said. The accused used to call the people whose policies had lapsed due to irregular payment and promised them to get their money refunded, SP (City) Shlok Kumar said. Kumar said they had duped over a thousand persons from Odisha. Upon getting information, police raided their call centre at Pratap Vihar, Sector 11, Monday night. The call centre operators have been identified as Sonu, Balram and Aman. Police recovered Rs 1.9 lakh in cash, 18 landline phones, seven mobile phones, 135 registers, two rubber stamps and letter heads of the company, the SP said. In a similar case four days ago, police raided a call centre, M/S Italic Service. It was being run on the same pattern from a housing society of Vaishali, police said. Seven persons, identified as Bharat Kumar, Gaurav Chander, Sanjiv Singh, Jyoti Dinanath, Mamta Kumari, Puja and Bhavna, were arrested. They allegedly duped around 500 people of Rs 1 crore, the SP said. PTI CORR RDKRDK