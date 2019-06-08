Gangster, aide arrested by Delhi Police after brief gunfight in UP

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 31-year-old alleged gangster, wanted in almost two dozen cases, was arrested along with his associate by a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and UP Police after a brief gunfight in the Baghpat area of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday. The arrested duo were identified as Sonu Thakur (31), a native of Bareilly in UP, and Manoj (32), a resident of Ghaziabad, they said. Thakur was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said they received a tip-off following which a trap was laid by the joint team in Baghpat on Friday. Two persons were signalled to stop, but, the pillion rider whipped out a pistol and fired 15 round on police and turned his motorcycle. In retaliation, police fired 11 rounds in which both the criminals sustained gunshot injuries in their legs, Naik said. They were later arrested.Sonu, along with his associates, has committed more than 20 robberies in Delhi-NCR while Manoj was involved in 14 cases of robbery and attempt to murder, they said.Two pistols, along with three magazines, and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added. PTI NIT NIT SMNSMN