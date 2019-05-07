Gangster arrested after encounter with police in Rohini

(Eds: Updating with details) New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A gangster carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him was arrested following an encounter with Delhi police's special cell sleuths in the national capital's Rohini area in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.The accused, Paramjeet Dalal (31), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, had been absconding since 2016, they said.According to police, the accused used to threaten property dealers, businessmen, illegal satta operators and others in Rohini and outer Delhi to extort money.In 2009, Dalal with his associates killed one Satish in Mianwali area of Delhi. He was arrested and later released in 2016 on interim bail for three weeks but jumped bail, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said.He along with his associates Pradeep Rana, Mohit Chhabra and Pradeep kidnapped a property dealer-cum-financier in 2016 and initially extorted Rs 25 lakh from him. They again demanded Rs 90 lakh for his release, he said.All the three associates were arrested in this case but Dalal was still at large, the DCP said.Following a tip off that Dalal would visit Delhi on Tuesday to meet his associate, his car was intercepted by two special cell teams near Barwala turn on Heliport Road at 5.15 am, the officer said.After a brief chase, Dalal drew his pistol and fired at the police personnel, who fired back in retaliation injuring injuring the accused on his leg, the DCP said.He was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. One pistol, four live cartridges and the car has been seized, the police officer said. PTI NIT AMP AMP NSDNSD