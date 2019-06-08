Gangster arrested for killing rival gang member

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old alleged gangster was arrested from Delhi's RK Puram area for allegedly killing a member of his rival gang, police said Saturday. The accused has been identified as Ravinder Badwasni, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest declared by Haryana Police, they said. "He was arrested from RK Puram area on Thursday after police got a tip-off," Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said. He had been on the run for the past one-and-a-half years since the killing of rival gang member Satywan Malik in Rohtak, the police said. He is the brother of gangster Sandeep Badwasni. Sandeep, along with two of his associates, was killed on February 11, 2017 by Ram karan, Vicky Chitania, Vijay Farmana and Satyawan Malik. After the murder of his brother, Ravinder, along with his associates, had killed Satywan Malik in Rohtak. One semi-automatic pistol, along with six live cartridges, and a vehicle were recovered from his possession, they added. PTI NIT SMN