Gangster arrested in Delhi after brief exchange of fire with police

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A 40-year-old alleged member of the Neetu Daboda gang was arrested after being injured in a brief exchange of fire with police on Sunday in east Delhi's Gazipur area, an official said.The accused, identified as Vinod, a resident of Goela Kalan village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, is a sharp shooter, police said.Based on a tip off, a trap was laid near a paper market in Gazipur, where the accused along with his associate were spotted arriving on a bike, a senior police officer said.The two men were identified and asked to surrender. However, the duo opened fire at the police team, which fired back in retaliation. Vinod was injured on his left leg during the gunfight, he said. Vinod was overpowered and arrested, but his accomplice, Ashok Pradhan, who carries a reward of Rs two lakh on his head, managed to escape, the senior officer said, adding the accused was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for treatment.A semi-automatic pistol and six cartridges were seized from Vinod. The bike recovered was found to be stolen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) P S Kushwah said, adding a case has been filed against Vinod and Pradhan. According to the DCP, Vinod is involved in more than 12 cases, including that of dacoity, robbery, murder and extortion.