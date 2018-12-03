Gangster gets six years in jail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A special court in Muzaffarnagar trying cases under the Gangsters Act convicted a man here Monday and sentenced him to six years in prison. The gangster, Vinod Gaderya who goes by aliases Gujjar and Thakur, was sentenced under the Gangsters Act. Judge A K Pathak also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Gaderya after holding him guilty.According to prosecutor, Gaderya was arrested in a dacoity of Rs 12 lakh at an agriculture farm house in Khatoli in the district on october 24, 2012. PTI CORR CK