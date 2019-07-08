Gangster held after encounter in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old gangster was arrested after a police encounter in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Monday, officials said. The accused and a police constable were injured during the gunfire exchange, they said. The accused was identified as Arik Rehman, a resident of Mustafabad in Delhi, they said. Two cases of murder, and under the Arms Act have already been registered against him in the national capital. He was evading arrest since 2016, a senior police officer said. "Police received a tip-off early Monday that the accused would come to meet someone in Khajuri Khas, following which a trap was laid. At around 1:30 pm, Rehman was signalled to stop but he opened fire at the police team," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. In retaliation, police also fired at the accused. He suffered a bullet injury on the left toe, the DCP said. He said a Delhi Police constable, Manoj, was also shot in the leg during the crossfire. Both were rushed to GTB hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, they said, adding that the investigation is underway. PTI NIT CK