Gangster involved in over 65 cases arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) An alleged member of the Shakeel-Satte gang, who was involved in more than 65 cases, including dacoity, robbery and attempted murder, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the Delhi Police said on Friday.Dhananjay (31), a resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, they added.He was arrested on August 13 from Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad after a tip off was received that he would be visiting the area to meet someone, according to Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).Dhananjay moved from Bihar to Delhi about 15 years ago and used to live in Nand Nagri area.Dhananjay, along with his associates, had intercepted a car at Vikas Marg near Geeta Colony on January 7 and robbed three persons of their cash, jewellery and other valuable at gunpoint, the officer said.In February, Dhananjay robbed a businessman of his cash, scooty near Lalita Park bus stand, they said.He was involved in over 65 cases, including attempt to murder, dacoity and robbery, in Delhi in the last 13 years, police said. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM