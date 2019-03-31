Gangster Jitender's close aide arrested

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A close aide of gangster Jitender, alias Gogi, has been arrested from outer north Delhi's Alipur area, police said Sunday. The arrested, identified as Deepak, is a resident of Alipur village, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma, "We received information on Saturday, based on which Deepak was arrested." During interrogation, Deepak said he wanted to avenge the murder of his cousin Arun by killing an associate of gangster Sunil alias Tillu. A sophisticated pistol, one country-made pistol, six live cartridges, and a bike was recovered from Deepak, they said. PTI NIT INDIND