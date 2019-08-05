Gangster kills self while fleeing after failed attack on Akali leader in Punjab

Ferozepur (Pb), Aug 4 (PTI) A history-sheeter, who was part of a group of gangsters trying to flee after attacking an Akali leader as they were being chased by police on Sunday, allegedly shot himself with his pistol and died, officials said.It all started when five gangsters of the dreaded Lawrance Bishnoi gang carried out an attack on Akali leader Chaudhary Prahlad in Khatwa village here, police said.Prahlad was sitting under a tree outside his house with his bodyguard when the gangsters arrived in a four-wheeler and opened fire on him. The attackers then fled towards Sherewala village, the officials said.Senior police officials reached the spot and found that the car the gangsters were in had lost balance and overturned in a field while they were escaping, Inspector General of Police, Ferozepur Range, M S Chinna said."When these gangsters left the village, their vehicle lost its balance and rolled over in to the fields following which the gangsters ran away towards the fields leaving their jeep behind."When they realized that they are surrounded by the people and police, one of them shot himself with his pistol. The deceased has been identified as Jagbir Singh, alias Jagga, a history-sheeter who was booked in several cases," he said.Meanwhile, another gangster, identified as Jatinder Pal Singh, opened fire at the villagers, injuring two of them, Chinna said. Both were later admitted to the civil hospital, he said, adding that Jatinder was later nabbed by the police.Three unidentified gangsters managed to flee towards Rajasthan. "We have informed Ganganagar and Hanumangarh police about them," the IG said.Two pistols, 54 live cartridges and Rs 78,450 cash was seized from the arrested gangster, he added. PTI CORR SUN IJT