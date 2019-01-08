Gangster nabbed in Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar, Jan 8 (PTI) A gangster was arrested here Tuesday in a joint operation by the counter-intelligence wing of Punjab police and the Jalandhar rural police, officials said.Gurpreet, alias Kaka, was apprehended near Bhogpur on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said, adding that a pistol and live cartridges were seized from his possession.Gurpreet, who hails from Punjab's Gurdaspur, had allegedly killed a 27-year-old man and injured two of the victim's aides last Diwali, he said."On Diwali night in 2018, Gurpreet, along with his accomplice Devinder and others, had allegedly shot dead Mukhwinder Singh with their illegal pistols when the latter, along with his friends, was going to a market for shopping," the AIG claimed.He is a member of the 'Saini' gang run by gangster Devinder Saini, Khakh said.The counter-intelligence wing had been keeping close vigil on the activities of gangsters and other criminals the state, the AIG said. PTI CHS AD IJTIJT