Gangster Ravi Pujari held in Senegal: sources

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Gangster Ravi Pujari, on the run for the last 15 years, has been arrested in Senegal in WestAfrica, a source in the security establishment said Friday.Pujari, who allegedly ran an extortion syndicate, was held from a hotel in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, on January 22, a senior official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.The Mumbai Police did not comment on whether the report was true.The Indian Embassy got information about the arreston January 25, the official said.Pujari is facing dozens of cases of extortion and murder in various parts of India.His trusted lieutenants, William Rodricks and AkashShetty, were recently arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in an extortion case.The Indian authorities will now initiate the extraditionprocess to bring Pujari back to the country, the official said. PTI DC KRK AAR