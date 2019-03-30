Gangster Sushil Mooch surrenders in Muzaffarnagar court

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Gangster Sushil Mooch, wanted in more than 10 cases of murder in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, surrendered in a local court here on Saturday, police said.Mooch surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate in connection with the case of murder of dairy owner Sushil alias Chiku, they said. Sushil was shot dead on October 10, 2017.The accused has been sent to judicial custody till April 12 by Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Gautam, according to the prosecution. Mooch ran an organised racket of hired hitman and was arrested in 2012 in murder cases registered against him, but he was let out on bail in 2017, they said. The accused has been on the run since then, they added. PTI CORR MAZ SMN