Gangster wanted for ATM loot held after gunfight in Gr Noida

Noida (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) An alleged gangster, wanted in 10 crime cases including a loot at an ATM, was held in Greater Noida on Tuesday following a gunfight with the police, officials said. Accused Ankit alias Chhanga was intercepted by a team of officials from Site 5 police station near Omnicron 1 in the evening, the officials said. "Faced by the police, accused Ankit tried to flee on a motorcycle after opening fire on the police team. Two bullets hit the police vehicle. In retaliatory firing, the accused got hit on his leg by a bullet and crashed his bike after which he was held," Superintendent of Police, Guatam Buddh Nagar (Rural) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said. "The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and was wanted in eight to 10 criminal cases by the police," Singh added. None of the policemen were injured in the gunfight, the SP said, adding the injured accused was taken for treatment at a hospital. A pistol along with some ammunition was recovered from his possession, the police said. He has previously been booked under the Gangsters Act, the Excise Act, under the IPC for loots, robbery and a fresh case has been lodged against him at the Site 5 police station, the police said. In April this year, Ankit and his two aides had attacked a man inside an ATM in Greater Noida and fled with his money. One of his two aides has been arrested earlier while the other is still absconding, a police official said. PTI KIS RCJ