Gangwar vows security of jobs, wages for workers

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI)Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar today said his ministry is committed to securing workers jobs and wages besides providing them safety and good health.

Moreover, the labour ministry has taken steps for simplification, amalgamation and rationalisation of Central Labour Laws, he said.

He was speaking at a function to give away the National Safety Council?s Safety Awards for 2017.

Gangwar said the government is following the approach of ?Reform to Transform? through far-reaching structural reforms.

Altogether 70 organisations were pronounced as winners of the awards in four categories ? Sarva Shreshtha Suraksha Puraskar, Shreshtha Suraksha Puraskar, Suraksha Puraskar and Prashansa Patra. Besides, 12 client organisations from construction sector were also awarded.

These awards are adjudged and declared every year by National Safety Council, India (NSCI), an autonomous society set up by Ministry of Labour & Employment.

The awards are given in recognition for effective safety management system and excellent safety & health performance by organisations in manufacturing, construction and MSME sectors.

Gangwar also conveyed his best wishes to all the workers ahead of MAY DAY (May 1) and said their hard work and dedication have built the nation.

Satish Reddy, Chairman of NSCI and Dr Reddy?s Laboratories, presided todays function.

The ministry will organise a programme on May 1, at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, in the national capital.