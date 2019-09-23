Gap between govt and people must go: Prez

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the gap between the government and the people must go as a group of 169 IAS officers of the 2017 batch called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official said.Addressing the officers -- who are currently attached to different ministries and departments as assistant secretaries-- the President said that while discharging their responsibilities, they would have to look at approaches that give optimum results, the Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said in a statement."They must emphasise on teamwork and take everybody along and recognise everybody's contribution. And while they do so, they must lead and be a role-model. They must also encourage greater people's participation in socio-economic programmes, especially where they are dealing with mindsets and attitudes," Kovind said.He said that administration is no more about "us" and "them" but only about "us" and "us together".The gap between the government and people must go, the President said, adding that the officers' approach should be people-sensitive and people-centric."We are duty bound to enhance 'Ease of Living' for our people," Kovind said."IAS officers are at the cutting-edge of implementation and their role is paramount if India is to transform itself to a five-trillion economy, to double farm-income, to achieve social justice and to make women equal stakeholders in our progress," he said.The officers have worked hard and with sincerity to reach thus far in life, Kovind said, adding that they must continue with the same zeal and dedication to serve the people of India. PTI CPS RHL