GAP may use shop-in-shop model to grow in tier-II cities

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Global apparel brand GAP could adopt the shop-in-shop model to grow in tier-II cities of the country, after witnessing a healthy rise in online sales from smaller cities, a company official said today.

About 50 per cent of the online sales are being generated from tier-II and smaller cities, and the shop-in-shop model may be used to have footprint in those regions, GAP India Business Head Parag Dani said here.

Arvind Lifestyle is the license holder of GAP India, which commenced its journey in the country in 2015 with family stores.

GAP has 14 shop-in-shop formats, benefiting from the large number of Arvind stores in India, and it would continue to expand with reasonable numbers each year, he said.

The brand expanded in Kolkata today with its 13th store, an adult-only outlet.

Dani said opening exclusive GAP baby and kids stores in India are planned, including in Kolkata.

More GAP-branded products are also being explored for launch at a later stage.

Dani said GAP uses the one-consumer-one-journey concept with an omni-channel presence that allows seamless and multiple shopping options.

The same omni-channel platform might be extended to e-tailers like Amazon, he added. PTI BSM RBT