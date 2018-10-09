Garden Reach Shipbuilders to make mkt debut Wednesday

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, which last week concluded its initial public offer, will make its stock market debut Wednesday.The company's Rs 345-crore initial public offer ran from September 24-October 1 as the issue closure date was extended.Also, the price band for the offer was revised from Rs 115-118 per share to Rs 114-118 per share.The initial public offer was of 2,92,10,760 equity shares and was fully subscribed.IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities were the book running lead managers to the offer.Garden Reach is a ship building company under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry.It has also built India's first indigenous warship -- the INS Ajay -- in 1961, as per the company's website. PTI SUM BALBAL