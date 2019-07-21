Garima-Siddharth to direct films on surrogacy, honour killing

Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) Writer duo Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh, best known for their work on "Ram-Leela" and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", are set to direct movies on surrogacy and honour killing.Casting is currently underway for both the projects, said Garima. "We are working on a film that revolves around surrogacy, it was earlier called 'Jasmine' and another one is on honour killing. Both the films are ready and we shall go for whichever is ready casting wise first."Direction was a natural progression for us but we will continue to write scripts for other filmmamkers as well because writing is our passion" Garima told PTI. She added that the character in their film on surrogacy goes from 16 to 29 years and they are looking for a right actor to play the part. "We are facing a bit difficulty in casting for the film. Since it revolves around pregnancy, surrogacy so there are some inhibitions that some female actors are having. It is tough to get the right casting."Garima and Siddharth are planning to start the shoot of the film sometime this year. The duo's second project, which focuses on honour killing, is set in MP. Garima said they want to approach the subject differently. "Usually the lovers die in the end. But in our film's case, they are not willing to just get killed like the rest of them. They are from a small town, but are more smart and with it."The important element of the film is a safe house where couples stay in police custody, they stay under police protection. We want to take it a notch above so we are showing things differently," she added. Garima and Siddharth have also penned lyrics for "Bajirao Mastani" and soon to be released "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas". PTI KKP SHDSHD