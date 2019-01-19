Garodia Education Is All Set to Celebrate Golden Jubilee Year

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Yearlong celebrations culminated as Mega Event today Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Garodia Education is celebrating golden jubilee year with yearlong activities, which have culminated in to Mega Event today. The yearlong celebrations include Art Festival, Literary Festival, Founders Day, Joy of Giving Week, Tree Plantation drive and many others. At Garodia Education, the celebrations kick started today with two days of concert followed by Alumni meet at the P.G. Garodia campus. The three days of celebrations garnered a grand applause from parents, children and teachers. The Alumni Meet will be attended by over 800 alumnus from across the World. The three day celebrations will end on Saturday. Under the umbrella of Garodia Education, P.G. Garodia School is a leading ICSE School, Garodia Academy, P.G Garodia Conservatoire, One World International Sports Centre and Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai, leading International School in Mumbai. The journey of Garodia Education began with the objective of imparting education as social responsibility by Late Parmeshwari Devi GordhandasGarodia in 1969, as she wanted to pursue a simple dream of bringing the joy of education to children. The school became operational from a garage in Ghatkopar area of Central Mumbai with 7 students and one teacher, which has today grown to multiple schools and curriculums with more than 2200 children currently enrolling per year. The Golden Jubilee Celebrations were inaugurated by Mr. Prakash Mehta - Minister of Housing, Labor & Mining, Government of Maharashtra along with Mr. Mahesh Garodia, Chairman, Garodia Education.Commenting on the development Mr. Nishant Garodia, Director, Garodia Education said, Garodia Education has come a long way and have grown multifold in the last 50 years of its existence. We are an integrated education institute which has preschool to college education. We have been pioneers in imparting ICSE curriculum and we have introduced IGCSE and IB under our International School, Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai. Our International School has eminent faculty, international standard infrastructure, exchange programmers with international schools, regular teacher upgradation, half the size of0 the Olympic swimming pool, Lego Innovation Studio, Gymnasium and Indoor playing courts. Ghatkopar area in Mumbai is one of the highly know regions for its rich educational and cultural heritage. Over the past 50 years Garodia has grown manifolds to become a culturally rich educational institute that is the goodwill of Garodia Education. I am grateful and honored to be part of the golden jubilee celebration of an institution of such stature with rich educational heritage and I wish a lot more success and good luck to the management of Garodia Education for many more years to come, said Mr. Prakash Mehta - Minister of Housing, Labor &Mining,Government of Maharashtra. Garodia Education is leading Education Institute in Mumbai which offers children to excel in arts along with other subjects. The school offers specialized training in Western Music, Indian Music, Art, Speech, Drama, Physical Education and various languages. This indeed made the objective of establishment clear and specific by putting the focus on skilled education with joy of learning alive. Garodias guiding principles include a strong commitment to community service; learning, celebrating diversity, developing respect for the environment alongside enabling students to become lifelong learners and responsible citizens of the future have remained consistent. About Garodia Group of Education Institutions Garodia Education was started in 1969 by Smt. Parmeshwari Devi GordhandasGarodia, who pursued a simple dream of bringing the joy of education to children. The educational endeavors under Garodia Education include P.G Garodia School, one of the best ICSE Schools in Mumbai; Garodia International Centre for Learning Mumbai (GICLM), one of the leading IB schools of Mumbai; Garodia Conservatoire, a unique music school; One World International Sports Centre, a sports school that helps build the career in select sports and Garodia Academy, pre-school. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:(L-R) Mr. Nishant Garodia, Director Garodia Education, Mr. Prakash Mehta - Minister of Housing, Labor& Mining, Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Mahesh Garodia, Chairman, Garodia Education PWRPWR