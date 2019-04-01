Garuda Prakashan Launches ‘#Modi Again’ and ‘Saffron Swords’

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)One of Indias homegrown startup publishing houses - Garuda Prakashan - is all set to launch its next two books #Modi Again and Saffron Swords - Centuries of Indic Resistance to Invaders today after the success of its recently launched books - Urban Naxals by Vivek Agnihotri and Thank you India by Maria Writh.Speaking on the launch of the two new books, Garuda CEO, SankrantSanu expressed, Our aim is to bring authors, writers and creative people on a platform where they can generate and disseminate Bharat-centric content impeccably. We are pleased to bring out two highly relevant books for our times.Aabhas' #Modi Again: Why Modi is right for India, An Ex-Communists Manifesto" is the story of someone who was raised on Communist ideology but grew to question the dogmas he was taught in the education system. It's a fascinating journey about decolonization, its relevance far beyond one election.Manoshi's "Saffron Swords: Centuries of Indic Resistance to Invaders" is another book of timeless tales. It fills in the gap in the current education system which treats invasions of India as one long saga of defeat for Indian people. The reality is quite different. These stories of resistance, of brave women and men who fought against all odds and won, will leave your inspired and transfixed."Elucidating the motivation behind authoring the book #Modi Again, AabhasMaldahiyar, expressed, #ModiAgain was written with sole purpose to present myself as a case study for the youth of India. I once faced the toxicity of communist forces, though I was fortunate enough to get out of it. As the title suggests, most of the people would perceive that its a pitch for Narendra Modi but in reality its a pitch for a better Bharat. The book contains authors first hand experiences which speaks about the reasons which would make one believe how Narendra Modi is right for India.Commenting on her book Manoshi Sinha Rawal, said, Saffron Swords' is a book on 52 unsung warriors of India from the last 1300 years. It celebrates the glory of our ancestors who offered stiff resistance, won battles and fought till their last breath against Islamic invaders and British.Present at the launch of the books in Delhi were Ankur Pathak, COO, Garuda Prakashan, AabhasMaldahiyar, Author - #Modi Again, Major Surender Poonia, Ashok Shrivastav, Journalist & Anchor DD News, Kapil Mishra, MLA AAP Delhi, Maj Gen G D Bakhshi, Manoshi Sinha Rawal, Author - Saffron Swords: Centuries of Indic Resistance to Invaders and Yogaditya Singh Rawal.Image: Ankur Pathak, COO, Garuda Prakashan, AabhasMaldahiyar, Author - Modi Again, Major Surender Poonia, Ashok Shrivastav, Journalist & Anchor DD News, Kapil Mishra MLA AAP Delhi, Maj Gen G D Bakhshi, Manoshi Sinha Rawal, Author - Saffron Swords: Centuries of Indic Resistance to Invaders and Yogaditya Singh Rawal at launch of #ModiAgain and Saffron Swords PWRPWR