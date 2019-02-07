Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer to star in thriller 'Dreamland'

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (PTI) Actors Gary Oldman and Armie Hammer are set to star in thriller "Dreamland".The film, being directed by Nicholas Jarecki, will also feature "Ant-Man and the Wasp" star Evangeline Lilly and German actor Veronica Ferres, reported Variety.Jarecki, who last directed Richard Gere-starrer "Arbitrage", has also penned the script of the new feature.The film will see three stories about the world of opioids collide: a drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S., an architect recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her sons involvement with narcotics, and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his research employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new "non-addictive" painkiller to market.Jarecki said, "The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society. Gary, Armie, and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere."The film is currently shooting in Montreal and Detroit. PTI RB RB BKBK