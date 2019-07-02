Gates Introduces New Platform of Micro-V Belts

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Next generation belts designed to meet performance requirements of multiple market segments; EXTEND Micro-V launched in June 2019Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)Gates, a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, announced the launch EXTEND Micro-V, a new platform of belts for engine accessory drive systems. The next generation platform leverages Gates' materials science and process engineering capabilities to deliver improved product performance tailored for specific market segments. The combination of newly developed material compounds and product design reduces belt weight by an average of 15%, allows for approximately 35% decreased force-to-bend, and reduces energy consumption, CO2 emissions and heat generation. Gates EXTEND Micro-V belts are validated to the latest industry standards, including SAE, DIN & JASO specifications for accessory drive belts, and undergo extensive field trials to confirm performance in real-world conditions. The advanced processes developed to make this product portfolio also reduce manufacturing waste and enable the use of elastomers, which are more environmentally-friendly than the chlorinated compounds frequently used in belt constructions. The launch of our new platform of MICRO-V belts broadens our power transmission portfolio and positions us for additional growth in the replacement market. This product launch is another example of our engineering, product management and commercial teams working with our customers to develop application-specific products, and of our commitment to continually bring new innovations to the market. This new platform will definitely going to help our channel partners support their customer's needs and further strengthen the partnerships Gates have built over many years. The new EXTEND MICRO-V is specifically designed to meet the performance requirements of customers in emerging markets where the population of vehicles that are in, or are entering into, the traditional maintenance cycle are growing rapidly. The portfolio launched June 2019 and will be available in a variety of sizes to cover a wide range of vehicles in operation within these markets. To Know more about it, please visit: www.gates.com/us/en/extend. About GatesGates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Gates products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners, and virtually every form of transportation. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com. Image: EXTEND Micro-V Video: EXTEND Micro-V Belts - Replace it with Extend Micro V and forget it forever PWRPWR