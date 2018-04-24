Gati shares zoom 20 pc ahead of board meeting

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Shares of logistics firm Gati surged 20 per cent today ahead of its board meeting to consider the possibility of inducting a new financial/strategic partner to augment the future growth of the company.

The stock jumped 19.98 per cent to end at Rs 120.70 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company zoomed 20 per cent to settle at Rs 120.90.

The companys market valuation went up by Rs 220.05 crore to Rs 1,309.05 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 21.45 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

In a BSE filing yesterday, the firm said, "... a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018 inter-alia to review, consider and pass the enabling resolution for exploring the possibility of inducting a new financial/strategic partner to augment the future growth of the company." PTI SUM SBT