Gauri & Nainika to present 'The Art of Latte' at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Ace designers Gauri & Nainika will be showcasing their "The Art of Latte" collection at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.The show presented by Lakme Salons, will see the Delhi-based duo bringing on the ramp a collection inspired by romance, freedom and fun.The show aims at capturing the mood of the contemporary woman, her confidence, elegance, glamour, drama and the desire to stand out without trying too hard."We are excited to be back at Lakme Fashion Week after a hiatus and couldn't have asked for a better collaboration than Lakme Salon to showcase our newest collection. Our new collection is exceedingly romantic and evokes a sense of freedom. "It's a mix of statement making frocks with silhouettes ranging from easy to dramatic. Earthy tones and dessert hues compliment the 'Art of Latte' colour palette of Lakme Salons latest offering," the designers said in a statement. Femininity forms the core of the collection and each piece has been created to make a statement. Freer in shape, the styles have been created with fabrics such as chiffon, crepe de chine, organza and micro crepe lending a luxurious feel to the line. High-low dresses with signature floor sweeping trains, billowing organza sashes, and breezy wraparounds, all add glamour to the range.The show will see the models sporting specially created hair looks inspired by Lakme Salon's new cut and colour collection."This show unveils our 'Art of Latte' collection which brings a twist on traditional browns. Each cut and colour is individualised to the lifestyle of the customer but ensures that she effortlessly stands out from the crowd. "This collection will soon be available in Lakme Salons across the country. Gauri and Nainika are known for their statement dresses which add glamour and drama to simple silhouettes much like what we are creating with our collection. They are the perfect partners for this launch," Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever said.The LFW is scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex. PTI SHDSHD