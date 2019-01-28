Gauri Khan Launches Home-grown Luxury Jewellery Brand Zoya at South Ex

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, today officially reopened its flagship store in Delhi, amidst a glittering celebration, graced by connoisseurs of design from Delhi's high society. Now located in the iconic South Extension neighbourhood, the new boutique of India's home-grown luxury brand spreads luxuriously over 4600 square feet. Designed as a minimalist gallery of fine art, where each piece resonates with reflections of Zoya's inspirations from its journey around the world, the boutique is home to Zoya's rare masterpieces. In keeping with the brand's unwavering focus on fine design and impeccable craftsmanship, celebrated designer Gauri Khan was guest of honour for the evening and joined CEO of Titan's Jewellery Division, CK Venkatraman, and guests, in raising a toast to the boutique's many treasures.Looking resplendent in a tanzanite and diamond necklace from Zoya's Hollywood inspired collection '6299 Hollywood Blvd.' paired with a Monisha Jaising gown, Gauri spoke about the synergy between Zoya's approach to design and her own, "Zoya's products are very artistic. They are thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted. This attention to detail and commitment to quality is similar to my own approach to design."A splendid, two-part, fashion showcase by Zoya in collaboration with ace couturier Monisha Jaising showcased her elegant designs and a spectacular array of Zoya's collections. Embellished gowns and cocktail dresses were paired with Zoya's dramatic a collection that draws design direction from the panache of three iconic Hollywood eras translating the undying glamour of film into an absolutely unique take on jewellery. Fusion lehengas and sarees in pleasing pastels highlighted the mood for 'Whispers from the Valley', a collection that captures the poetic beauty of Kashmiri seasons and picturesque icons of the land, from the gentle shikara to falling chinar leaves. Stark black and navy created dramatic flair for the presentation of 'Musee Du Luxe' - Museum of Luxury, a collection that looks towards the sublime architecture, rich culture and inherent joie de vivre of Paris, blending a modern style palette with vintage charisma while summery whites paired with Zoya's Pezzo D'Arte,a versatile line of 37 pieces inspired by rich Italian history and style. As visionary as art, the collection uses geometry in design, to create an edgy fashion statement, imbued with a distinctly modern vibe.Where does Gauri find her inspiration?Gauri Khan mentions, "Like Zoya, my collections at Gauri Khan Designs are often curated from my extensive travels. It could be the history and architecture of Rome or shopping in Bond Street. Inspiration is everywhere. It's how you tap into it that makes a difference."The evening gave guests a chance to explore the purposefully planned navigation of the boutique and opportunities to appreciate each splendid piece. With three floors in Zoya's signature tones of mushroom, champagne and orange, the store opens onto the ground floor presenting guests with its newer collections. A wide staircase or elevator leads to the basement unveiling a gallery of Zoya's most iconic pieces. The first floor reveals the breadth of Zoya's fine collections with an exclusive presentation of high value jewellery. Zoya travels the world to seek varied inspirations for its fine collections in the culture and art of historic periods like Awadh, Rajputana or the Romanov era. Iconic destinations like Banaras, Kashmir, Italy, Paris, Greece and Spain, are Zoya's muse as much as legends and myths such as those of Krsna. Guided by a personal jewellery specialist, an indulgent walk-through of the thoughtfully-designed boutique is a tryst with luxury quite unlike any other; an opportunity to be regaled with tales of lands far and near, as the inspiration behind every creation of Zoya is brought vividly to life. The showcasing of jewellery with storytelling, visual merchandising, and varied lighting enhances the intricacy and beauty of each piece. Panels and partitions have been created by local artisans to tell the Zoya story, and clean, uncluttered lines and display units, showcase the treasures of this exclusive gallery of fine design.Thoughtful touches to make the customer feel special are a hallmark of luxury, and the store is designed to ensure valued guest experience, the highly personalised service Zoya is known for. Private viewing areas with sheer curtains add softness while allowing customers to peruse the collections at leisure and with discretion, or to converse intimately with Zoya's master designers at call to help them customize their favourite pieces. Once seated for a private viewing, chosen pieces of Zoya are individually showcased with an expert designer in attendance to fulfil bespoke desires. All while personally-curated gourmet hors d'oeuvres and sparkling flutes of bubbly flow in abundant luxury.Gauri Khan, who has made a mark for herself in the world of interiors said, "I have always been drawn to creativity and Zoya's products each tells a story. I like the store's layout which allows you to spend time with each piece individually and appreciate it."CK Venkatraman, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company, said, "Zoya is a home-grown luxury brand, with an Indian heart and an eye on the world. It holds a cherished spot in the Titan story. With the aesthetic value of unique design and refined craftsmanship becoming sought after benchmarks of selection, we see great potential in Zoya's growth. Delhi has always been a very important market for all of Titan's jewellery brands, and we are delighted to offer our customers this beautiful new space to explore Zoya's splendid treasures."About Zoya:Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata is a home-grown luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its precision craftsmanship and distinguished design. Zoya now enters its ninth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Unique inspirations from cities, history, culture, art, legends and the elements are translated into one of a kind design by its panel of master craftsmen forming the genesis of Zoya's myriad collections in contemporary as well as fusion styles such as polka and kundan. Zoya's three stores in Mumbai and Delhi, showcase luxury in its most undiluted form, and focus on providing an unmatched buying experience. Designed as exclusive galleries of fine design, each piece resonates with reflections of Zoya's inspirations from its journey around the world.