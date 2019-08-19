Gaurs Group gets occupancy certificate for about 1,600 flats

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) Realty firm Gaurs Group on Monday said the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has awarded occupancy certificates for 1,600 flats of a housing project along the Yamuna Expressway here. About 1,600 buyers will get possession of their flats, the builder said in a release. The housing project has around 3,100 units. The project was started in 2013 and the flats were due to be delivered in 2018, the company said. "We are expecting OC for the remaining units within a period of six to 12 months. Work on the flats has been completed and only finishing is pending," a group official told PTI. The development has come days after the Supreme Court directed Noida and Greater Noida authorities to grant completion certificates to thousands of harassed homebuyers residing in various housing projects of a developer in compliance with its verdict and warned that the officials concerned will be sent to jail if they fail to do so. PTI KIS RVKRVK