Gautam Buddh Nagar admin directs veterinary hospitals to ensure timely treatment of stray animals

Noida (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) In a novel move, government veterinary hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been directed by the administration to ensure timely treatment of stray and destitute animals, officials said Tuesday.Now, any person can simply report injuries or other needs of stray animals to the veterinary department on phone. The phone numbers are being shared with the public, the administration said."On directives of District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh, a new initiative has been started under which stray and destitute animals can get treatment at veterinary hospitals. "The chief veterinary officer (CVO) has also put on duty veterinary doctors block-wise in the district to ensure timely treatment of animals," the administration said in a statement.There are 18 such hospitals under four blocks -- Bisrakh, Dadri, Dankaur and Jewar -- with dedicated doctors in each to respond to any situation. Details, including mobile phone numbers of officials, are being shared with the public, it said."Veterinary doctors concerned are directed to treat the stray animals at priority level upon receiving any such information. Laxity will not be tolerated," Chief Veterinary Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Brijendra Kumar, said in an official letter.Kumar said sharing phone numbers of officials at the local level could cut down on response time."Otherwise, I often get phone calls and I have to track down the local clinic and get into the scene by coordinating with officials concerned. Now, people can directly contact the officials/doctors and timely treatment can be ensured," he told PTI.On why most of the clinics were in Greater Noida, he said Noida city, where a number of stray animals needing treatment was lesser, already has animal shelters and goshalas. PTI KIS ANBANB