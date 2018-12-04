Gautam Buddh Nagar cops donate one day salary to help Subodh Kumar's family

Noida (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police Tuesday came forward to lend financial support to the family of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead on duty in a mob violence in Bulandshahr.Singh, who was posted as the station house officer in Siana of the adjoining Bulandshahr district, had earlier served in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area where he had initially probed the Akhlaq lynching case.Now officials across the police department, from constable to the senior superintendent level in Gautam Buddh Nagar, are donating their one day salary to the family of Inspector Singh and expecting to raise around Rs 40 lakh."I had appealed to all officials to contribute their one day salary. We are about 3,000 police officials here and expect to raise between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for the family," SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar Ajay Pal Sharma told PTI."We are with Inspector Subodh Kumar's family," he said.The inspector and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar had died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged cow slaughter torched a police post and clashed with the cops in Bulandshahr.The inspector's son said his father wanted him to be a good citizen who doesn't provoke violence over religion."My father has lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute. Whose father is next?" Abhishek Singh said. PTI KIS DPB