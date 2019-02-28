Gavin O'Connor in talks to direct 'Fast' for Warner Bros

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (PTI) Warner Bros is in talks with director Gavin O'Connor for its new action thriller, "Fast".O'Connor, who has films such as "Warrior", "The Accountant" and "Jane Got a Gun" to his credit, began negotiations for helming the project with the studio after writer-director Taylor Sheridan, who penned the script, failed to strike a deal with it.The story is about a former special forces commando who's recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team targeting drug dealers who are protected by the CIA.Chris Pratt was earlier being in talks for the lead role but it is not yet known whether the actor will star in the film.David Heyman and Jeff Clifford will produce the project through their Heyday Films. PTI RB RB