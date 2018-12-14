Gayatri Projects bags Rs 493-cr project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Gayatri Projects Ltd Friday said it has bagged a Rs 493-crore order for construction of a six-lane tunnel in Maharashtra. "Pursuant to the earlier L-1 bidder announcement...we are glad to inform you that the company has bagged a new order of Rs 493 crore," the company said in a filing to the BSE. This project is in a joint venture, with Gayatri Projects being the lead partner with 74 per cent stake. The order entails: "Construction of a new six-lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat section of NH-4 and its approaches from existing 771.730 km to existing 782 km in the state of Maharashtra under NHDP Phase-V on EPC Mode." PTI SID SID SHWSHW