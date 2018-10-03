scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Gayatri Projects receives Rs 1,312.00-crore road project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Gayatri Projects Ltd Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,312.00 crore road project in Maharashtra. In a BSE filing Gayatri Projects said, the order is for construction of access controlled Nagpur-Mumbai super communication expressway (Maharashtra Samruddhi Maha Marg) in Maharashtra on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for package -11, from 502.698 to 532.094 kilometre in District Ahmednagar. Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading 0.13 per cent higher at Rs 191.20 on BSE. PTI SVK SVK ANSANS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos