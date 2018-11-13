GBN admin confiscates assets of builders group over Rs 34 cr pending revenue

Noida (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Two properties of a private builders group were confiscated by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Tuesday in lieu of pending dues of Rs 34 crore to the government, officials said.The properties in Dadri tehsil in Greater Noida will now be auctioned by the administration to recover the revenue loss, they said. The group is among the major revenue defaulters in the district and a recovery notice of Rs 34 crore was issued against it by the National Consumer Forum, Naayab Tehsildar, Dadri, Durgesh Singh said."The group was issued a notice on October 27 this year by the Consumer Forum over the pending revenue. But they did not remit the dues even by the end of the notice period.In view of this, the administration officials in Dadri confiscated the properties on directions of the district magistrate and the deputy collector, he said."Soon, the process would be initiated to auction these properties in order to recover the government money," the tax official said. PTI KIS KJKJ