GCash and Excelity Global Announces Partnership in Philippines

BANGALORE, April 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Excelity Global, one of the largest Payroll providers in the Asia Pacific region, today announced launch of its collaboration with the Philippines' leading digital wallet company GCash. It offers the employers and the employees HCM services and disbursement of salaries and reimbursements in their GCash account. The combined technology of Excelity and GCash gives users a seamless experience from their payroll needs to disbursement of salaries and their shopping experience on the wallet market place with a single touch journey. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698357/Excelity_Logo.jpg )GCash in turn offers the employees added benefits such as promos, cash backs, discounts, access to wallet market place, shopping to financial services to loans, insurance, and more. Users have given a big thumbs-up to this as their payroll partner now is not limited to their professional arena (from payslip to attendance) but also beyond this and thus helping them fulfil their needs with a touch on their phone and giving them extended benefits from their digital wallet partner."With two out of three Filipinos unbanked, and with no formal access to credit, GCash offers solutions that gives the nation financial convenience, whether it's from simply buying load, to sending money anywhere in the Philippines, and even with shopping online or using QR codes. These features are directly integrated with Excelity's payroll clients through the GCash App and the GCash Mastercard," said Anthony Thomas, President and CEO of Mynt. "We're very happy that Excelity Global have partnered with us," he added. Mynt is the operating company of GCash.GCash will also be offering Excelity's SaaS-based HR/Payroll platform to all their enterprise clients to enable the Payroll to Payout program extensively. Excelity's experience in serving 1.2 million employees per month will now become affordable to every SME in Philippines.Jeya Kumar, Executive Chairman, Excelity Global, said, "We have invested heavily in the technology to create an environment that is loved by the employers and employees. Last year, we launched cloud-based ExcelityHCM, which has received a very good response from the industry. Now we intend to extend this experience further for users as the world moves from offline to online and move our focus from UX to EX. We and our partner, GCash, believe that this will disrupt how payroll has been done historically and not only for users but employers also tend to benefit from this as it adds to employee value proposition. Excelity Global is proud to be the first company in Asia Pacific to rollout a payroll to payout program.Kumar added that Excelity will now be rolling out their Payroll to Payout offering in Japan, Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and India in the next three quarters.About GCash GCash is the Philippines' first and leading mobile money wallet. Through the GCash App, customers can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 400 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines; pay using QR codes at over 40,000 partner merchants; and invest money at money market funds through the convenience of their smartphone.GCash have lead the fintech services industry since its establishment in 2015. These advancements were made possible by the innovative culture of the company and its unending commitment to provide finance for all. GCash is a subsidiary of Mynt (Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc).For more information, visit http://www.gcash.com. For social media and promos, visit facebook.com/gcashofficial, twitter.com/gcashofficial, and instagram.com/gcashofficial.About Excelity Global Headquartered in Singapore, Excelity Global Solutions is the Asia's largest HCM solutions service provider with more than 20 years' experience, working with close to 500 clients across 20 countries in the Asia Pacific region. A leading HR outsourcing partner in the region, Excelity Global has payroll delivery centers set up in Singapore, India, China, Malaysia and Philippines; and takes pride in delivering more than 1.2 million payslips a month. Excelity Global operates its proprietary payroll platform in 14 countries in the Asia Pacific region, delivered through Managed Service and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) models.For more information, visit https://www.excelityglobal.com/.