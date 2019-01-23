GCF officer facing CBI probe goes missing from Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 22 (PTI) A junior works manager (JWM) of Gun Carriage Factory (GCF), who is reportedly facing a CBI inquiry, has gone missing since last week, police said on Tuesday.The JWM, S C Khatua, was last seen near his official residence on Thursday, City Superintendent of Police Akhil Verma told PTI today."His wife Friday lodged a complaint with us (Ghamapur police station) that he has gone missing," he said.Khatua was allegedly facing a CBI inquiry, Verma said, adding that he did not have the details of the case."His phone call history showed that Khatua talked to his daughter on Thursday morning for the last time from his mobile," the CSP said.Khatua was spotted in Madan Mahal locality on January 17 in CCTV camera footage, Verma said."The camera footage shows him returning to the GCF estate from Madan Mahal locality on his two wheeler after some time," he added.Police are trying to trace the two wheeler that he was riding, Verma said."His mobile phone is switched off," he said, adding that police of other states have been alerted about Khatua's disappearance. PTI CORR LAL MAS NP DIVDIV