GCPL appoints Pippa Tubman on its board, eyes Africa market

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) FMCG maker Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today said it has appointed Pippa Tubman Armerding as director of the company.

The appointment will enable the company to leverage her significant expertise and perspectives to guide its growth in Africa, the company said in a statement.

She would be the fifth woman director on the GCPL Board, it added.

Commenting on the development GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej said: "I am delighted that Pippa has agreed to join the GCPL Board. The African continent is extremely important to us from a growth perspective and Pippas deep knowledge and expertise of the continent will be a strategic advantage".

Armerding is a lawyer and business professional with 20 years of experience operating across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

She is currently Director of the Harvard Business School (HBS) Africa Research Office.

Prior to joining HBS, Pippa was an independent legal and strategy consultant, engaged in projects, including those designed to empower and educate young Africans, particularly girls.

She was also Legal & Corporate Affairs Director for Microsoft South Africa.

In Q3/FY 2017-18 GCPLs Africa business, which also includes Strength of Nature, was up 4.54 per cent to Rs 598.56 crore as against Rs 572.55 crore.