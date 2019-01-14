GCR Declares India as Home-Market for GCR's Global Business Strategy

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Rearticulates its brand value committed to digitally transform technology service industry in India Global Channel Resources (GCR), a leading global online B2B 'Partners Platform', renowned for its SaaS connected IoT and Networking Infrastructure Solutions, globally operating in 12 countries, today unveiled major transformations that have been brought into the company.- GCR Brand's website- New tagline; Transforming Business - The Digital Way- Partnership with over 200 partners to offer over 300 IoT and Networking Infrastructure solutions on its Partners Platform- India as its home-market for GCR's global business strategy (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727606/GCR_Logo.jpg )GCR has undergone a complete makeover, the new brand identity indicates a higher level of clients/partners engagement and brand evolution that leverages GCR's expertise to address their business requirements and drive future. GCR brings world-class online and offline agile partnership-delivery process model that instantly simplifies and scales digital efforts across channels and touchpoints.Tony Tsao, Founder, GCR, commenting on this company's globalisation initiatives said, "We decided to make India as the home-market for GCR as more than 43% of successful IoT solution providers are incubated from India and in the past couple of years, India is globally leading in advanced technologies revolving around IoT, AI, and mobility. We aim to continue moving forward with digital globalisation by further enhancing the localisation and self-regulating operations in India for building India as our home market for our global operations. This is also our first step towards localising GCR's operations in India."He further added, "Our new and vibrant brand identity is a visual expression of what we follow and believe, for all our stakeholders, including esteemed integration partners, solution partners, service providers, customers, and employees; and this is directly energised and encouraged by our Values. The new brand identity and varied solutions mark GCR as a trusted digital transformation partner, delivering solutions and services at global scale, with localised capabilities, and leveraging cloud computing, networking, analytics, cognitive and emerging technologies."Amod Phadke, Director - Sales & Marketing, GCR, "We are thrilled to launch India as our home market for GCR's global operations. Companies throughout the country, including those in the retail, BFSI, education, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors, are experiencing rapid digitalisation. By collaborating closely with our clients and developing unique strategic partnerships to foster business, we are solving complex business challenges while transforming GCR into a technology hub and a destination for the technology GURU of the future."Furthermore, GCR elaborates its offerings of IoT/Networking Infrastructure solutions for 7 industries; BFSI, manufacturing, education, retail, healthcare, logistics, and hospitality. GCR with more than 200 partners on its platform, now offers over 300 IoT and Networking Infrastructure solutions across India. Its SaaS connected B2B partners' platform, collaborates worldwide cloud-based networking partner solutions to enable channel partners providing IoT solution and cloud services. The Company's tagline represents the passion of the team working behind it. GCR plans to deliver an extraordinary level of performance using the combination of evolved products and services, exceptional integration partners, solution partners, and customer engagement and deeper domain expertise. Return on investment (ROI), is the criterion for evaluation of success, GCR's digital tools for businesses optimise the user's investments, create value-added services and also monetises the idle infrastructure to increase the revenue and the margins. "GCR plans to provide a balanced mix of age and experience to its users. It further assures a fresher approach towards newer ideas with fresher minds and innovative outlook of youth, all of this to give comfort to our customers in order to make an organisation large enough to be dependable and agile enough to be quickly responsive. The new brand identity marks our journey of digital transformation across the world. Our brand revives waves and even closer engagement with our stakeholders, stronger relationship, more solutions, greater innovation, and a deeper impact on business. It is energetic, contemporary, reflecting the diversity and aspirations of our values," explains Amod."Our new brand identity also reflects two key attributes cited by our stakeholders as unique to GCR's brand: the integrated perspective that GCR brings across multiple industries, technologies and geographies; and its ability to deliver innovation that are most relevant for partners/clients," concluded Tony.About GCR (Global Channel Resources): Global Channel Resources (GCR), a first of its kind Partners Platform in India, aims to offer digital tools for business transformation, where GCR collaborates with Global Technology and Solution Providers who offer SaaS connected digital solutions/IoT tools and cloud services. These solutions get validated by GCR and are offered to System Integrators, Managed Services partners and Internet Service providers, who in turn provide this business transforming digital tools to their customers.GCR's online Partners Platform seamlessly connects the Technology Partner with the Integration Partner. This unique platform aims at offering the best of digital tools, through a vibrant and transparent ecosystem, and helps the Technology Partner and Integration Partner to achieve accelerated business growth.GCR India (https://www.gcrcloud.co.in), subsidiary of GCR Singapore (http://www.gcrcloud.com), is headquartered in Mumbai and started its operations in 2018. Today, India is one of the focused markets for GCR and also an important sourcing hub for digital/IoT solutions. GCR already has over 300+ digital tools/solutions being offered on its online B2B platform to the customers through its qualified System Integrators, Managed Services partners and Internet Service providers in India.GCR has its operations spread over several countries including, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, etc.Website: http://www.gcrcloud.co.inGlobal: http://www.gcrcloud.comSource: Global Channel Resources India Pvt. Ltd.