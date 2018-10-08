GCR Launches 'Wooble'- a Web Meeting and Audio Video Conferencing Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 8, 2018/PRNewswire/ --~ An attempt to make Web meetings and AV conferencing simple and easy- to- use ~Global Channel Resources India Pvt. Ltd. (GCR India), leader in providing vertical focused IoT solutions, has launched Wooble, a comprehensive first ever advanced yet simple to use solution for organisations looking for modern web meeting and AV conferencing solution. The newly launched Wooble provides an end-to-end Web meetings and AV conferencing solution that has the flexibility to be embedded into any industry or enterprise requirements. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/727606/GCR_Logo.jpg) Wooble offers instant interactive web meeting and video conferencing with unrestricted participants. This platform aims to make web meetings simpler and faster, nullifying complex dial-in codes. All the participants can seamlessly share the screen during the web meeting. The application comes with latest and advanced technology to offer better features than competition. It promises to be a one-stop solution, to manage and moderate, small audience interactive meetings and large engaging webinars. While the leading players in the market assure every feature for their audiences; Wooble, however, outshines them all. It comes with unrestricted participants per meeting, wherein every participant can be viewed on the screen, requires no additional plug-in or application, provides chat history for all users and is both driver and moderator driven collaborative solution. It is backed by WebRTC and HTML5 technology which ensures a thoroughly responsive interface and supports commonly used browsers. This solution comes as a Digital transformation tool and a boon for the corporate sector, the industrial sector as well as the educational sector to enable cost optimisation, efficient use of time, effective collaboration between participants allowing them to be part of the webinars, conferences or remote training from anywhere at any time. PWRPWR