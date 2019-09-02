GDSC-2019: Conference on Network Marketing Industry and its Regulatory Framework

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Presenting Global Direct Sales Conference 2019 for all Direct Sales Fraternities Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Xqbic Ventures Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt Ltd. & Institute of Direct Sales OU is organizing a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai. A conference on Direct Sales Business and its regulatory, where national and international panels of expert and speakers come together to discuss current trend, challenges and issues related to network marketing to enhance chances of their success. The conference adds light on some of the essential topics Direct sales/Network Marketing regulatory framework and challenges. GDSC-2019 is going to be an informative event of this year. More than 350 attendees are participating in the global conference. Ten elite speakers from legal, network marketing, direct sales background will felicitate the ceremony. All of them are highly experienced, knowledgeable and fairly-exposed to the changing market condition of Direct Sales Business in India and abroad. Speakers of GDSC-2019 are Advocate P. M Mishra Direct sales & Financial Regulatory Issues Mr. Andres Pihor Co-founder-Institute of Direct Sales, Europe Prof. Dr. Karunakaran Direct Selling Expert, Asia Pacific, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Dato Sri Dr. Baraani Chairman GFDSA Mr. Kristjan Direct Sales Expert, Europe Torsten Will Network Marketing Influencer & Success Coach, Malta, Europe Karin Kiviste Network Marketing Legislation, Europe Mr. Deepak Jain Company Law & Direct Sales GDSC focuses on a few important aspects of direct selling companies of all sizes. Direct Sales and network marketing are outrageous; it face loses with the change in economy, and legal terms of country. How you can withstand obscurity is what the GDSC conference is! Get complete information about network marketing, the difference between Direct Sales and Ponzi Scheme (Multi-Level-Marketing), effect of 2019 act on direct sales and much more on the event. Whether direct sales will be a career like any other or why Indian direct selling company is not successful, have an extended discussion with the pioneers of GDSC. Come to know about feasible options to propel business towards growth. This event is a must-attend opportunity for all. Every delegate will have something to take back to their business. Get enlightened by attending this global conference. The Motto of this conference is to create awareness among Indian Direst Sales community to run their business as per the legal guidelines. Competitive study of regulatory framework in different countries in comparison to Indian regulatory framework. About XQbic Ventures Pvt. Ltd.XQbic Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is an unconventional team of marketing managers from Mumbai, India. We specialize in organizing, producing, managing and digital marketing corporate or any special events to better your experiences. We are driven by zeal to excel in every endeavor that we take. Our focus is providing you best knowledge and outright solutions for all your requirements. Image: GDSC-2019 Conference PWRPWR