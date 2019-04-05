GE appoints Prashant Jain to lead GE Steam Power in South Asia

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) GE on Friday announced appointment of Prashant Jain to lead the global conglomerate's steam power business in South Asia. Prashant will officially assume the role of Regional General Manager GE Steam Power South Asia and Managing Director GE Power India on April 17, 2019, a company statement said.He joins GE from Siemens where he was most recently the CEO of Power Generation Services. He succeeds Andrew H DeLeone, who was previously the Managing Director of GE Power India.Prashant was with Siemens for 17 years, and prior to that he was with Schneider Electric. He has been instrumental in increasing responsibility across energy and industrial sectors, including power generation and renewable energy. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU